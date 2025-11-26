Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

