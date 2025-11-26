Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,783 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

DIS opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

