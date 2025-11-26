Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8,989.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8%

CL stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.