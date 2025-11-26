Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. $AMRK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,706 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 127,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.68 million, a PE ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRK. Roth Capital upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Activity

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $549,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,610.38. This represents a 42.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $70,122.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,308.78. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 110,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

