Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,914 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $94,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after buying an additional 513,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,961,000 after buying an additional 484,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Up 0.9%

AMETEK stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $204.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AMETEK from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.