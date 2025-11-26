Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $282,000 Stock Position in Mistras Group Inc $MG

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.11% of Mistras Group worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 194.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MG opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $373.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Mistras Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. Mistras Group had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Mistras Group news, EVP Eileen Mary Coggins bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

