FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF $IBDT

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 675.5% during the second quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IBDT opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

