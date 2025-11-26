Country Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

