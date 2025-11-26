Head-To-Head Contrast: Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evoke Pharma and Assembly Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoke Pharma 1 1 0 0 1.50 Assembly Biosciences 1 1 6 0 2.63

Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Evoke Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoke Pharma $10.25 million 1.81 -$5.35 million ($2.07) -5.22 Assembly Biosciences $37.19 million 15.91 -$40.18 million ($4.79) -7.81

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Assembly Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evoke Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoke Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Evoke Pharma has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evoke Pharma and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoke Pharma -36.23% -101.40% -31.86% Assembly Biosciences -117.20% -149.01% -39.04%

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

