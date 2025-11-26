Country Trust Bank Has $40.95 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Markel Group worth $40,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,075.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,621.89 and a 12 month high of $2,109.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,957.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,955.11.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

