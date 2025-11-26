28,248 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 830,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 346,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,818,000.

Shares of IBDU opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

