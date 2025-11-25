HashAI (HASHAI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.59 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. HashAI has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $275.78 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashAI token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. The official message board for HashAI is medium.com/@officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00009966 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $287,414.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

