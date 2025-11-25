MicroAlgo (MLGO) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MicroAlgo to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MicroAlgo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 1 0 0 0 1.00 MicroAlgo Competitors 1161 2508 5132 294 2.50

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 28.40%. Given MicroAlgo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MicroAlgo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

MicroAlgo has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, indicating that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MicroAlgo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $75.33 million $5.37 million -0.01 MicroAlgo Competitors $1.46 billion $24.53 million 2.92

MicroAlgo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo. MicroAlgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A MicroAlgo Competitors -397.29% -647.34% -14.81%

Summary

MicroAlgo rivals beat MicroAlgo on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MicroAlgo Company Profile

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

