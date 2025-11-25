Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 72,560 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,560 shares during the period. Shake Shack accounts for 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owned 0.26% of Shake Shack worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $42,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 467,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 593,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,512,000 after buying an additional 215,984 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 59.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 357,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,545,000 after buying an additional 133,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Mizuho upgraded Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

