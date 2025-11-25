Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ferrovial SE $FER

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ferrovial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $65.20.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 27th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

