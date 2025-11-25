BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. $MYI Shares Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,445 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

