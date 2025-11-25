Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 159.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 240.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.