Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189,137 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2,239.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,036,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,194 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. National Bankshares set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5%

EW stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.