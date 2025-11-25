BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP
Institutional Trading of BHP Group
BHP Group Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.92.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hims, Block, and NRG Just Launched Huge Stock Buybacks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Retail Earnings Roundup: Walmart Scores, Target Slumps in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.