BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 937.5% during the third quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,856,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after buying an additional 1,677,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,953,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465,421 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.92.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

