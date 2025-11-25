Maiar DEX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $194.28 Thousand (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $194.28 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00010387 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004060 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,021,096,620,922 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,021,014,966,177 tokens. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,021,041,787,333.8564 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000113 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $184,613.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.