Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

