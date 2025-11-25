Reviewing MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) and MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Annovis Bio and MIRA Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$24.59 million ($1.44) -2.84 MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.85 million ($1.53) -0.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MIRA Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Annovis Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Annovis Bio and MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annovis Bio N/A -153.50% -125.51% MIRA Pharmaceuticals N/A -236.29% -213.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Annovis Bio and MIRA Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annovis Bio 1 2 2 0 2.20 MIRA Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Annovis Bio currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.48%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than MIRA Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats MIRA Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies, an intravenous drug for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials, an orally administered drug to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, its oral pharmaceutical marijuana, MIRA-55, is under investigation for treating adult patients suffering from anxiety and cognitive decline, often associated with early-stage dementia. The company was formerly known as MIRA1a Therapeutics, Inc. MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

