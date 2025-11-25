Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. The trade was a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $226.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.33 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

