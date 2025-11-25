Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $568.48 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $494.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

