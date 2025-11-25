Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 234 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.28% of NVR worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,258.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,609.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7,624.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

