Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,326 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,501,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 212,633 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 24.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 293,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88,598 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,398,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 473,708 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 2.8%

HRMY stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRMY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

