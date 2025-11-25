Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 157,600 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,821,428.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 670,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,719 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

