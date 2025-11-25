Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $736.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $756.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

