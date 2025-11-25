Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,741,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.82.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

