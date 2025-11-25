Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 261,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,557.62. The trade was a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald A. Colvin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $683,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 148,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,275.16. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,263,292. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 236.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.