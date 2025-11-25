Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Jeffrey Buckley Sells 2,365 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $387,836.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,258.04. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Jeffrey Buckley sold 300 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $46,875.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $386.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

