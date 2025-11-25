Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.76 Million Position in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth $253,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. This trade represents a 28.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,930. This trade represents a 80.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,480 over the last ninety days.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

