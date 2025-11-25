Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 177,767 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 177,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903,364 shares during the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,067,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 24,845.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,953 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $27.01.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.