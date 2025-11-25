Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,007,023 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $280,602,000 after purchasing an additional 167,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $200.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

