Legal & General Group Plc Sells 325 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.47% of Tyler Technologies worth $121,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,570,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,190,000 after purchasing an additional 110,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,144,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,653,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $454.01 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.