278,133 Shares in Starz Entertainment Corp. $STRZ Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 278,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Starz Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Starz Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Starz Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starz Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Baird R W upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starz Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Hirsch bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $336,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,314.90. This represents a 17.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Starz Entertainment Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Starz Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

