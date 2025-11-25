Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,269 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.