21,773 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of UNP opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.99 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

