Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $407.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.