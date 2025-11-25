83,516 Shares in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,579,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,103,000 after purchasing an additional 513,771 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 933.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 368,761 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 791,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPIX opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3756 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

