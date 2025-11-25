Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8%

ALL opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $215.89.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. The trade was a 17.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,974. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.64.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

