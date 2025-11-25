Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 537.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,034 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KeyCorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,142.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,182,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,122,000 after buying an additional 3,967,544 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,194,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

