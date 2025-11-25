Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,836 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Dover by 1,005.9% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price target on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Dover stock opened at $183.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.22. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

