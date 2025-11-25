Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 1,861.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,970 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGS. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:KGS opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $322.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.23 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Articles

