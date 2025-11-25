Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.2%

PH stock opened at $841.10 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $869.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.