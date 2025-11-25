Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,635 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of FactSet Research Systems worth $133,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,825,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after purchasing an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,940,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. The trade was a 5.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $350.10.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:FDS opened at $271.49 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.50 and a 52 week high of $496.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

