Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,289 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $7,678,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $4,233,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $339.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.44. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $372.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

