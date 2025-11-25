Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.