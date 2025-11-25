Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.98% of Zebra Technologies worth $310,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.80. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.