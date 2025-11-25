212,257 Shares in Energy Transfer LP $ET Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 212,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

